Google Search Snippet Descriptions Still Can Be Customized Based On Queries

Aug 27, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google told us the other day that the title change for the search result snippets no longer uses queries to customize the title of the search result snippets. But the search result descriptions, the snippets, still are customized based on user query.

I asked about this after seeing a video published (embedded below) by Google yesterday, which was recorded probably months ago, about how the description of the search results can be controlled by us. I joked about the language around the query and how the video may be out of date even before it was published. But the truth is, snippet descriptions in Google Search, at least as of today, still are customized based on he query the searcher entered.

John Mueller from Google shared these two queries that bring the same result, with the same title but a different description.

[fishing calendar] vs [what's a good day to go fishing] (click to enlarge):

click for full size

Here was my joke:

John responds:

So to clarify and John does:

So the query does not customize the title of the Google search result snippets but they currently do potentially customize the descriptions.

Here is the video:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

