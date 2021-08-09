Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update August 6th Through The Weekend?

Ever since Friday morning, August 6th, I've been seeing signals of a possible Google Search ranking algorithm update. This looks like a typical unconfirmed Google search update with both chatter from the SEO community and the automated tracking tools picking up the fluctuations.

The last update we wrote about the July 29th update that seemed to continue through August 1st. Although, there may have been two or so updates throughout that timeframe. It is unclear, like most of these unconfirmed updates.

Community Chatter

Here is some of the chatter over the weekend from WebmasterWorld:

Page Views per visitor have halved today, it sticks out like a sore thumb on my graph charts!

Is it just my site or did google dialed down on authority this morning? In my niche sites with good authority and strong back links got pushed down...

sales went to #*$! again, correlating with the semrush sensor spike - again. It seems they are messing with the results every other day, extremely frustrating

The updates they are rolling out in the past 48 -72 hours did some damage to my website. Only high volume keywords were targeted, pushed down the serps (-50). There is no way tell if this is temporary or not. Some sites with high authority were also hit, Im not really convinced this is about the web vitals. A google chrome extension that has a high volume keyword in my niche is in the second page, outranking numerous websites. Pinterest and YouTube returned to the top pages. I doubt this will stick, I would have expected google to show some transparency and confirm what they are rolling out. The ultra-authority websites are unaffected, they continue to dominate any keywords they want.

Something was rolled out over the weekend, it hit all my high volume keywords. Big drop, -50 more or less in ranking. The 'funny' thing about this is that it only targeted high volume keywords, all other keywords are pretty much the same.

practically every day semrush sensor is spiking, i don't think SEO makes and sense currently. Right now this is pure search result manipulation by google

Here is another site that dropped heavily w/the June core update, more w/July, & just surged back starting on 8/1 (when I saw a lot of volatility across other sites). This site is in a niche that saw a boatload of movement w/both core updates (including corrections by Google). pic.twitter.com/FHm41ToQmY — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 7, 2021

Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing from the weekend:

Mozacast:

SERPMetrics:

Algoroo:

Advanced Web Rankings:

RankRanger:

Cognitive SEO:

Semrush:

Have you noticed ranking changes for your sites over this weekend?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.