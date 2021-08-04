August 2021 Google Webmaster Report

While last month was filled with algorithm updates this month wasn't too much different. We had the July 2021 core update, a new link spam update and an unconfirmed update. Google told us core updates don't impact local results and Gary Illyes broke down how Google ranks features and spoke a bit about magic ranking signals.

Google updated a ton of its help documents; explaining new things to us and also adding new guidelines and details - you can see a lot of that in the Search Console section below. Google changed how it handles soft 404 detection and had to tweak it due to some issues. Google also had a bug with review snippets doing missing.

Google shows us why it ranks search results, the company dropped the AMP label and did a ton of interface tests in search. Plus there was a lot of stuff in local and maps.

It was a busy month and the ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is actually pretty slow right now.

Here are the more important stories you may want to catch up on:

Google Algorithms & Rankings:

Google Search Console:Google SEO:Google User Interface:Google Maps & Local:

