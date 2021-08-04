August 2021 Google Webmaster Report

August 2021 Google Webmaster Report

Aug 4, 2021
While last month was filled with algorithm updates this month wasn't too much different. We had the July 2021 core update, a new link spam update and an unconfirmed update. Google told us core updates don't impact local results and Gary Illyes broke down how Google ranks features and spoke a bit about magic ranking signals.

Google updated a ton of its help documents; explaining new things to us and also adding new guidelines and details - you can see a lot of that in the Search Console section below. Google changed how it handles soft 404 detection and had to tweak it due to some issues. Google also had a bug with review snippets doing missing.

Google shows us why it ranks search results, the company dropped the AMP label and did a ton of interface tests in search. Plus there was a lot of stuff in local and maps.

It was a busy month and the ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is actually pretty slow right now.

Here are the more important stories you may want to catch up on:

Google Algorithms & Rankings:

Google Search Console: Google SEO: Google User Interface: Google Maps & Local:

