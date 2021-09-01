Google Search Tests Double Indented Results

Sep 1, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Last month we reported on Google testing showing indented search results. I've only really seen Google showing one indented result per snippet. Now I spotted an example of two indented result under a main listing.

I've seen many many examples of indented results over the past month but again, two for one result, is something I have yet to see. The screenshot was shared by Shubhu Barot on Twitter. Please note that he has a plugin that is adding elements to the search results page, so ignore those:

Here is the one from last month but again, I've seen tons of these since:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

