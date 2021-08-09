Google: Alt Text Is Important For SEO

Newsflash, Google's Martin Splitt said that "alt text is important for SEO too." I did ask him how important, but he would not disclose that information.

Is there an SEO benefit to having alt text ? — Stephen Shankland (@stshank) August 3, 2021

Yep, alt text is important for SEO too! ☺️ — Martin Splitt 💉💉 (@g33konaut) August 3, 2021

