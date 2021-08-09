Google: Alt Text Is Important For SEO

Newsflash, Google's Martin Splitt said that "alt text is important for SEO too." I did ask him how important, but he would not disclose that information.
Here is more of the context around this on Twitter.
Is there an SEO benefit to having alt text ?— Stephen Shankland (@stshank) August 3, 2021
Yep, alt text is important for SEO too! ☺️— Martin Splitt 💉💉 (@g33konaut) August 3, 2021
So I had to ask:
August 3, 2021
I know, this is not new, here are some of our other stories on this topic over the years:
- Google: If You Want Your Images To Rank Then Use Alt Text
- Google: When Linking Images, Make Sure There Is Alt Text On Images
- Google: Pages Can Rank For Image Alt Text Content In Web Search
- Google: Alt Image Attribute Is Used By Web Search But More So For Image Search
- Google: Alt Tags Should Be In The Language Of The Content Of The Page (Localized Alt Tags)
- Google: Removing Alt Attributes From Images Sorta Okay If...
- How Google Wants You To Use Alt Tags & Title Tags on Images
- Google: Try To Use Anchor Text & Image Alt Text
Forum discussion at Twitter.