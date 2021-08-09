Google: Alt Text Is Important For SEO

Aug 9, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Newsflash, Google's Martin Splitt said that "alt text is important for SEO too." I did ask him how important, but he would not disclose that information.

Here is more of the context around this on Twitter.

So I had to ask:

I know, this is not new, here are some of our other stories on this topic over the years:

