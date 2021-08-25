Google Link Spam Update Took A Full Month To Roll Out

Google announced that the link spam update that initially began rolling out on July 26, 2021 is now done rolling out as of August 24, 2021. That is over a full-month of rolling for that update and two-weeks longer than Google initially said.

Here is Google's announcement that it is done rolling out:

And we're there yet https://t.co/C5BIPD7GsN — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) August 24, 2021

A week ago, we did report that it was three weeks ago and we had one more week to go - so I guess that updated estimate was more accurate the the original messaging. Google initially said "This algorithm update, which will rollout across the next two weeks, is even more effective at identifying and nullifying link spam more broadly, across multiple languages."

But all is good, it is now fully live.

How do you know if your site was impacted by this? Hard to say, we had a bunch of unconfirmed updates since this announcement. Maybe some or all of those were related to this link spam update or maybe not. We have really no way to know.

But we do know the Google link spam update started on July 26, 2021 and finished on August 24, 2021.

