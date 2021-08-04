Google Analytics Now Tracks Google News Showcase Discover Traffic

It seems like Google Analytics is now showing some of Google Discover traffic, likely from the Google News Showcase. If you check your acquisition, source and medium traffic, you may see [newsshowcase / discover] in the list.

Vishal Marathe was the first to spot this and post about it on Twitter, from what I can tell:

@VorticonCmdr @glenngabe Coming across this source/medium traffic from last few days for a publisher site. Have you seen this before? pic.twitter.com/oaUQhm3C0m — Vishal Marathe (@VishMarathe411) August 4, 2021

Valentin Pletzer and Glenn Gabe dug in and discovered this was likely coming from the Google News Showcase product. Valentin wrote "Looks like Google News showcase does attach utm-parameters to the URLs." Glenn Gabe added "Yep, I'm seeing that too starting on Thursday 7/29. And when you dimension by country, it's from countries running Google News Showcase."

Great catch Vishal. Yep, I'm seeing that too starting on Thursday 7/29. And when you dimension by country, it's from countries running Google News Showcase. pic.twitter.com/hluBNmUT7q — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 4, 2021

It also can show up in your real time view in GA:

Hello @rustybrick @glenngabe @lilyraynyc , In GA real-time I'm noticing a new source 'Discover' starting from today. And it going under the traffic source 'Other'. Is this a new one. Is Google splitting up the Discover traffic from the Organic. pic.twitter.com/iHSUnNrfLp — Dinesh Kumar (@dineshrockie) August 4, 2021

This is a nice addition but it does not yet show all Google Discover traffic yet, I don't think.

a colleague of mine just made me aware that even non-showcase cards get tagged with ?utm_source=newsshowcase&utm_medium=discover&utm_campaign&utm_content cc @rustybrick — Valentin Pletzer (@VorticonCmdr) August 4, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.