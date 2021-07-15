Google Tests Big Carousel For More Specific Searches

We have seen the "more specific searches" feature now in two different formats, both in a normal list view and in an expandable format. Matt Burgess spotted it as a large set of buttons in a carousel format, that is multi-lined.

Here is a GIF of the video he shared on Twitter:

Here is the full video if you want to see the full layout:

@rustybrick not sure, but is this a “new” format for the “more specific searches” feature you recently reported? pic.twitter.com/3eZHC6oiLa — Matt Burgess (@therealburgo) July 14, 2021

I've got to say, this large carousel of more specific searches is just weird.

