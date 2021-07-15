Google Tests Big Carousel For More Specific Searches

Jul 15, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

We have seen the "more specific searches" feature now in two different formats, both in a normal list view and in an expandable format. Matt Burgess spotted it as a large set of buttons in a carousel format, that is multi-lined.

Here is a GIF of the video he shared on Twitter:

Here is the full video if you want to see the full layout:

I've got to say, this large carousel of more specific searches is just weird.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Posts For Knowledge Panels Being Disabled On July 20, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus