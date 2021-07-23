Google Question Hub Redesign & Features

Jul 23, 2021
Google Question Hub which has been in beta for years but officially launched earlier this year seems to have undergone a redesign. I am not sure when this happened but Eric Heiken noted it on Twitter and I think he is right, it looks new.

Reminder, you should be able to access the Google Question Hub at questionhub.withgoogle.com.

Here is what the new design looks like (click to enlarge the images. The previous design was more white based:

You can grant access to it through Search Console to show more data:

You can follow keywords for searches you do, so you can check back quickly for more questions:

And they are saved to the left side bar:

So yea, it got a few features and a new facelift.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

