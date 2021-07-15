Google Search Tests Rounded Corners Design Again

In 2017, Google did a ton of testing of deploying rounded corners for its mobile search results design. Well, the test is back. Saad AK shared a couple of screen shots on Twitter of Google testing rounded borders around the search results in the mobile search results.

Here is a screenshot:

Here are more from Twitter:

I think this design of Google SERPs (on Mobile) is new. pic.twitter.com/yNlZVRv8Dj — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) July 12, 2021

Google is always testing, so here is one more to add to the list.

Forum discussion at Twitter.