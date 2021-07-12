Google July 2021 Core Update Spiked Again Around July 9th

On Friday, July 9th, it looks like the Google July 2021 core update spiked again. Glenn Gabe asked Danny Sullivan of Google if the update was done and Danny said on Friday "not quite done." I suspect we saw the end wave of this update around July 9th.

Here are those tweets:

Not quite done. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) July 9, 2021

As a reminder, the July 2021 core update was announced on July 1st and we saw large search result fluctuations on July 2nd and then it calmed down quickly. Then around July 9th we saw another huge spike in fluctuations, which is probably related to the tail-end of this July core update.

I suspect we will hear very very soon that this update is done rolling out.

There was both significant chatter in the forums and the tools showed big changes also around July 9th. Some of the tools continue to show the fluctuations throughout this morning, so this update does seem to be finishing up...

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the renewed chatter from the SEO community in WebmasterWorld which actually kicked off July 8th for some folks. Here are some quotes:

Another very big hit last night (-50%) again. We have been replaced with very odd domains. Domains that realy don´t have anything to do with the query. E.g. searching for an serial cable shows me domains from installers who sells an serial cable for a heating?! No to say that there is not a description. I think that this update hit any domain (except big resellers) that has many identical items. Like we are selling network cables and have about >2.000 different types ( lenght, CAT, color, manufacturer). But this pages have been hit very hard.

The dreaded Friday is here , We have seen patterns of Tests/Tweaks/Roll Out during Fridays in all the algorithm tracking tools before . Good Luck just incase! happy!

Today was the first day i have lost ranking in a while...traffic to my landing pages is considerably down again, and my home page is down 40% today. However USA/UK/CA traffic all normal or up, so the loss must be in traffic from other locations. I feel like I am just a rat in Google's laboratory at this point. There are very few product sales inquiries at all, and none from the USA. I am however suddenly getting service inquiries. (I provide both products and services)

Oh here we go again...another disastrous weekend coming. My traffic is down 55% to start the day. UK down 72%, USA down 52%, 0 visits from Canada. Yet I seem to have gained back all the terms I lost yesterday.

For about 1 hour I see completely different serps. In 20 years I haven't seen such SERP changes. For most of our checked serps, 90% are completely different websites. It's not just a position shift it's a complete swap of the Top 20 results. These results are NOT better. Google, I dont know which factor you have included or gave more weight, please reverse this. I hope this is only a test...

Drop since Friday.

Of course, there is also a lot of chatter in other forums and on social media.

Search Tracking Tools:

Here are what the tracking tools are showing over the weekend, most spiking around July 9th, after being pretty calm since the July 2nd pop:

Semrush:

RankRanger:

Mozcast:

SERPMetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Algoroo:

Accuranker:

Cognitive SEO:

So it seems like we are at the tail-end and we should be hearing from Google really soon that this update is done rolling out. If you want more details, read my July core update story.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Twitter.

Update: This update is now complete, or "effectively complete":