Google Illustrates Causes For Various Organic Traffic Drops

Google's Daniel Waisberg did this outstanding post and illustration, he calls sketches, of how Google would categorize the types or causes of organic traffic drops. The categories include technical issues on the site level, technical issues on the page level, manual actions, algorithmic changes, seasonality and simple reporting bugs.

Here are the sketches that show manual actions and site wide technical issues generally lead to massive and rapid traffic drops whereas page level technical issues and algorithmic changes lead to slower paced drop offs. Here is the graphic:

Daniel wrote "there are five main causes for drops in Search traffic" and listed these five:

Technical issues: Errors that can prevent Google from crawling, indexing, or serving your pages to users - for example server availability, robots.txt fetching, page not found, and others. Note that the issues can be site-wide (for example, your website is down) or page-wide (for example, a misplaced noindex tag, which would depend on Google crawling the page, meaning there would be a slower drop in traffic).

The post goes on to explain how to do this analysis, so I recommend reading it.

It is super cool that Google shared what these traffic drops generally look like by cause.

Of course, then we had some funny responses:

