Google Maps Launches New Detailed Restaurant Reviews

Google announced a bunch of new map features for Google Maps, one of which is allowing users/searchers to leave more detailed reviews for the restaurants they visit. Google has been testing more detailed reviews for some time but now it is officially live for restaurants.

Google wrote "when you leave a review for a restaurant, you’ll see prompts to share useful information, such as price ranges or if you got takeout or delivery. Best of all: You can answer with just a few quick taps."

Here is how it works:

This feature is now fully live for all restaurants in the U.S. on Android and is rolling out to iOS, with more categories and countries on the way.

The other features google announced is around COVID safety with where Google Maps expanded its crowdedness predictions to 10,000 transit agencies in 100 countries, and will show how crowded individual carriages are in NYC and Sydney.

Transit crowdedness predictions are expanding to over 10,000 cities in 100 countries

In New York and Sydney, Google is piloting the ability to see live crowdedness information right down to the transit car level.

You can S\see helpful insights and trends about places you visit

Use Trips in Timeline to reminisce about past trips and plan new ones

