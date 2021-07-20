Google: Core Updates Can Impact People Also Ask (PAA) Results

Google's John Mueller was asked if a core update can have the people also ask (PAA) results show up more or less often. John said yes, it can, just like it can with rich results and featured snippets. Google has now confirmed what many have seen, that core updates can trigger PAAs to show up more often or less often.

John said "with a core update that does change somethings within our core algorithms and it can result in a different mix of elements that we show in the search results." "Sometimes that is with the people also ask, sometimes that is with regards to featured snippets and rich results," he added.

This came up at the 32:08 mark into Friday's video where he was asked:

After the latest core update, we see people also ask coming up higher for terms. I was wondering if that changes with core updates or how Google determines it? If that is per search or if it is kind of per industry where they appear in the results.

John Mueller replied:

I don’t think it is per industry, but what usually happens with these kind of elements in the search results is that we try to figure out what is the most appropriate thing to show there. And with a core update that does change somethings within our core algorithms and it can result in a different mix of elements that we show in the search results. Sometimes that is with the people also ask, sometimes that is with regards to featured snippets and rich results. These things essentially are kind of all tied into the core algorithm that we have. So it would be normal to see some fluctuations there.

So there you have it, core updates not only rearrange the search results but also can shape when and how many people also ask results show up.

Here is the video embed:

Forum discussion at YouTube Community.