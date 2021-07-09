Google Tests Again Removing Full URLs and Breadcrumbs From Snippets

Jul 9, 2021
Google is once again testing just showing the domain name of the search result snippet and not the full URL or breadcrumb of that snippet. I saw several people notice this test this week notice this both on the mobile and desktop search results. Google has tested this in the past.

Here are some screenshots via Twitter:

Just some history, in 2015, Google dropped the full URL for the breadcrumb in the search results snippets on mobile and then it went to desktop in 2019.

