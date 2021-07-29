Google: Generally The Localized Version Of Your Site Gets Its Own Signals

Google was asked if you have an English version of your site for years and years and then expand the site to France. So you create an FR subdomain or subfolder for the French users. Does the English version signals pass through to the French version of the site? Gary Illyes from Google said generally no.

Gary Illyes from Google wrote on Twitter "in general the FR content will have to get its own signals."

Here are those tweets so you see the full context:

in general the FR content will have to get its own signals — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) July 26, 2021

Generally is a fun word that Google generally uses generally often.

But I figured I'd share this tidbit so you can chew on it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.