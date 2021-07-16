Google Local Pack Without A Map - Bug Or Test?

Have you ever seen Google show a set of local pack results in the web search results but without displaying a map with it? Likely not. Well, Justin Moseback noticed it and shared some screenshots of this on Twitter.

Here is one of those screenshots:

I tried to replicate this but I was unable to. But Andy Simpson was able to replicate it, as well. So I guess this is not just a one off...

Hmmm not all 3 packs have maps 🧐 #localseo pic.twitter.com/4fFKy17z6m — Andy Simpson (@ndyjsimpson) July 14, 2021

The question is, is this a Google test or is this a bug?

Forum discussion at Twitter.