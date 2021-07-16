Google Local Pack Without A Map - Bug Or Test?

Jul 16, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Have you ever seen Google show a set of local pack results in the web search results but without displaying a map with it? Likely not. Well, Justin Moseback noticed it and shared some screenshots of this on Twitter.

Here is one of those screenshots:

click for full size

I tried to replicate this but I was unable to. But Andy Simpson was able to replicate it, as well. So I guess this is not just a one off...

The question is, is this a Google test or is this a bug?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

