Confirmed Bug: Google Review Snippets Missing From Search Results

Jul 23, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

google gold stars

Over the past couple of days, Google stopped showing review snippets, the stars under the search result snippets, for all queries. I did ask Google about this yesterday morning, as it really seems like a bug, but I have not heard back yet.

Google later today confirmed this bug and is working on a fix, see more details below.

Here is one example of a before and after for search results that had review snippets in Google Search:

With Reviews:

click for full size

Past Couple of Days without Reviews:

click for full size

Here are charts from the tools showing the massive drop off in reviews showing in Google Search.

RankRanger:

click for full size

Semrush:

click for full size

Here is my tweet to Googlers about this:

There are tons and tons of complaints in the SEO community about this and zero response from Google as of yet.

Although some people for some queries can see some stars, but most seem gone in general:

I assume again this is a bug and it will return soon but so far, after a couple days, no word from Google on this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Google confirmed the reviews missing are a bug and will correct it soon:

Previous story: Recap Of The Google Search Central Unconference 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus