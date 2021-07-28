Google Hotel Listings Add Sustainability & Eco Certifications Attributes

Google added sustainability and eco certifications to the top of the hotel listing attributes options. Nevena Ivanova spotted this and shared the screenshot below on Twitter.

Nevena wrote "Sustainability and Eco certifications were added to the top of the list. Not seeing them published on the live pages yet."

Here is that screenshot showing the new sections (click to enlarge):

You can see the attributes in these sections include:

Energy efficiency

Water conservation

Waste reduction

Sustainable sourcing

And then tons of options within each, including posting your certifications.

Forum discussion at Twitter.