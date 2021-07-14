New Google Direct Apply Option To Job Posting Schema

Google has added a new property to the job posting schema named directApply. directApply is a method to enable someone from Google Search to save steps when applying for your job listing after finding it on Google Search.

Google said "the directApply property is an optional way that enables you to share if your job listing offers a direct apply experience." Google said defines "a direct apply experience in terms of the user actions required to apply for the job, which means that the user is offered a short and straightforward application process on your page."

Here is how the flow can work; these two methods:

Google said "since we are still developing how we are using this information, you may not see any appearance or effect in Google Search right away."

So curious how this would flow, so if you see this in real life, show me an example in the comments below.

