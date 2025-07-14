Google Local Service Ads Reviews Now Managed By Business Profiles

Jul 14, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Melted Review Star

We knew this was coming but as of July 11th, your reviews on Google Local Service Ads are now managed by Google Business Profiles. I know a number of local folks noticed who have LSAs noticed their Business Profiles reviews jumped on Friday, and this is why.

Anthony Higman posted on X an email Google sent him about this. The subject line reads, "Local Services Customer Reviews are now managed by Google Business Profile, rating and review counts may change."

The email says:

Starting on 07/11/2025, your customer reviews will be fully managed from Google. Business Profile, not your Local Services Ads account.

All existing reviews will be verified against Google Maps Review Policies. If a review is suspected of not complying with these policies, it may no longer appear on your profile.

Star ratings and number of reviews can sometimes affect how your business is ranked within Local Services Ads.

Going forward you can use this link to collect reviews from your customers. Learn more about reviews and ratings on Local Service Ads.

So if you did any LSAs, you may notice an increase in reviews and changes to those reviews.

Here is a screenshot of the email:

Google Local Service Ads Reviews Managed Business Profiles

Forum discussion at X.

 

