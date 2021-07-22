Google Posts On Search Operators Limitations Including Google's Retrieval Limits

Gary Illyes and Lizzi Harvey published a new Google Search developer help document on an overview of of Google search operators. This document differs from the existing one in that it is more focused on what SEOs should be aware of in regards to these search operator limitations.

are you using these search operators in other ways? tell us, either here on the twitters, or use that send feedback button in the docs (we read the comments there too) https://t.co/Oor4XmvfwQ — Lizzi Harvey (@LizziHarvey) July 21, 2021

Now, at the top of this new document, it mentions "Because search operators are bound by indexing and retrieval limits, the URL Inspection tool in Search Console is more reliable for debugging purposes."

What is an example of "indexing and retrieval limits"? Well, an example came up on Twitter where Gary explained "unfortunately all search operators are heavily affected by our systems' retrieval limits." Gary added that this is less visible on large sites than smaller sites.

you're probably not doing anything wrong. unfortunately all search operators are heavily affected by our systems' retrieval limits. on big sites this is less visible, fire example:

imagesize:1200x600 site:https://t.co/lm7xuPkv4b — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) July 22, 2021

Google does want to add more details to this page, so they said use the submit feedback button to suggest edits or how you as SEOs use these operators.

