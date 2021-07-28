Google Local Business Listing In Search Displays Areas Served

Jul 28, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google seems to be testing a new attribute or label for displaying local business listings. The new label is named "areas served" and shows you what regional areas that business serves.

I personally cannot replicate this but Ben Fisher spotted it and posted this screenshot on Twitter:

When you click on Austin in this example, it overlays all the areas this business supports. In this case, only Austin. Here are more screenshots:

This is likely managed in Google My Business under the info section, within "service areas."

I am not sure how useful this is, but it does show you what regions this business services.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Apple Places: Manage Your Business Listings In Apple Maps
 
blog comments powered by Disqus