Google Local Business Listing In Search Displays Areas Served

Google seems to be testing a new attribute or label for displaying local business listings. The new label is named "areas served" and shows you what regional areas that business serves.

I personally cannot replicate this but Ben Fisher spotted it and posted this screenshot on Twitter:

When you click on Austin in this example, it overlays all the areas this business supports. In this case, only Austin. Here are more screenshots:

It appears there is a GMB test showing "areas served" on service area businesses and hybrids. @rustybrick this is for you.#localseo pic.twitter.com/j0yKAQs8fS — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) July 27, 2021

This is likely managed in Google My Business under the info section, within "service areas."

I am not sure how useful this is, but it does show you what regions this business services.

One step closer to Google actually letting businesses map their service area and have that be what shows on the listing. It's such a fundamental question: does that 24 hour plumber in the next town over serve mine? — Miriam Ellis (@Miriam_Ellis_) July 27, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.