Google Adds New Guidelines To Math Solver Markup Help Documentation

Google has added technical, content, and quality guidelines to the Math solver guidelines help documentation. The company also removed solution page markup instructions. Google also said it is fine to remove any existing solution page markup.

The new guidelines are over here and here is what was added:

Technical Guidelines

Add MathSolver structured data to the home page of your site.

Ensure that your host load settings allow for frequent crawls.

If you have several identical copies of the same math solver hosted under different URLs, use the canonical URLs on each copy of the page.

We don't allow math solvers that are entirely hidden behind a login or paywall. Once users navigate from the feature on Google to your site, the solution and a step-by-step walkthrough for their initial problem must be accessible to them. Additional content can be behind a login or paywall.

Content guidelines

We created these Math Solver content guidelines to ensure that our users are connected with learning resources that are relevant. If we find content that violates these policies, we'll respond appropriately, which may include taking manual action and removing your pages from appearing in the math solver experience on Google.

We don't allow promotional content disguised as a math solver, such as those posted by a third party (for example, affiliate programs).

You are responsible for the accuracy and quality of your math solver through this feature. If a certain amount of your data is found to be inaccurate based on our quality review processes, then your solver may be removed from the feature until you resolve the issues depending on the severity. This applies to:

The accuracy of the problem types your solver is capable of solving.



The accuracy of your solutions for math problems your solver declares it can solve.

Forum discussion at Twitter.