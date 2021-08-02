Google Removes The Rich Result Type From The Performance Reports

Google has removed the generic rich result type from the Google Search Console performance reports and API. Google told us this was going away back in May and today it is now officially gone.

Google even reminded us of this this morning on Twitter saying "Reminder: "We will keep supporting the search appearance until August 1, 2021. Following that date, it will no longer be available in Search Console or the API." That was yesterday!👋"

Reminder: "We will keep supporting the search appearance until August 1, 2021. Following that date, it will no longer be available in Search Console or the API."



That was yesterday!👋 https://t.co/c9OCdhqwT7 — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) August 2, 2021

Sure enough, I double checked, it is gone, I no longer see this:

Some are sad to see it go, but I think most are okay with it since Google has given us the specific rich result types to report on. Google said this generic one is no longer required since they have "breakouts for most rich result types." Google added "in addition, we realize that grouping data for rich results is not ideal, as each type may have a significantly different behavior. Therefore we decided to sunset the Rich result search appearance."

Forum discussion at Twitter.