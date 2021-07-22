Newzdash: 23% Of Google Top Stories URLs Are Not AMP

Jul 22, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
At the beginning of this month I reported that 12% of Google's top stories carousel URLs were not AMP pages. Well, now, about 20 days later, we are up to 23% of the top stories carousel URLs are not AMP pages.

This is according to John Shehata's Newzdash AMP tracker tool. Here is a screen shot, you can see spike at around July 15th:

John Shehata said on Twitter "Almost 23% of all Top Stories URLs in the US are non-AMP URLs. This is a huge jump from last week. Similar numbers across the world."

I suspect this trend will continue, espesially with the AMP logo dropping from the Google search results.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

