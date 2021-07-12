Google My Business Messages Notes When Message Is From Google Posts

Jul 12, 2021
Last year Google added the ability for users to send a message to a business through a Google Posts. Well, now according to Ben Fisher, Google is showing in the Google My Business messages area when a message is received via a Google Post.

I should note that Google does not tell you which Google Post the message was initiated from, but rather Google in general is telling you it came from a Google Post and not a normal Google Business Profile message request.

Ben Fisher wrote on Twitter "GMB: Did you know that you can get messages from Posts and other ways on GMB. What I think is new is Messages showing you the source." He shared this screenshot below:

I guess it is good to know the source of when a customer messaged you? But if it is via a specific Google Post, let's say some sort of promotion notice, wouldn't it be good for Google to pass those details along to the business as well?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

