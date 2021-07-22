Google Tests The Local Pack With Map Placed On Right Side

Google seems to be testing displaying the map on the right side of the local pack. Normally the map is on the top, above the local pack listings. But here in this test, Google is placing it on the right side of the local listings.

Here is a screenshot from Kishanu Karmakar as he posted on Twitter:

This is what I see:

I wonder if this is a bug or a test - it just seems off.

This comes shortly after we spotted Google testing (or a bug) the local pack without any map.

What are you up to Google?

Forum discussion at Twitter.