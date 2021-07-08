Google Search Tests Related Queries In Sticky Footer On Mobile

Google is testing on the mobile Chrome browser a sticky footer that contains the G logo on the left, followed by related search queries to refine your query. I personally cannot replicate this myself but Andrew Nechiporuk spotted this and shared this with me on Twitter.

Here is the screen shot he shared with me on Twitter:

I am not sure if I am a fan of having these related queries stuck to the bottom of the Google search results but Google is always testing and I don't blame them for testing this or other things.

