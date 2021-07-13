Google July 2021 Core Update "Effectively Complete" On July 12th

Google announced a bit after 1pm ET on July 12th that the Google July 2021 core update is "effectively complete." That means, in Google lingo, that it is done rolling out 12-days after it first started rolling out on July 1, 2021.

The announcement was on Twitter:

The July 2021 core update rollout is now effectively complete. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 12, 2021

Just a reminder, we saw this July core update hit hard on July 2nd and July 9th - and also maybe yesterday, see the charts below for more on when this was mostly felt.

This was a two part core update, an update in June and an update in July. The June core update ran between June 2nd and June 12th and the July core update ran between July 1st and July 12th.

The thing is, the tracking tools are still tracking very hot, even as of this morning. While many of them are not as hot as the July 2nd and July 9th spike, it does seem things are still settling down. Maybe tomorrow we will see things calm down a bit with the tools.

Many Updates

Even if you exclude the unconfirmed updates, including the June 30th update, the confirmed updates are many.

Here is a graphic that summarizes some of these updates:

Lots Of Theories:

There are tons of interesting and some even out there theories around this update. I was pitched a lot of them, I saw a lot of them mentioned in the forums, and so forth. I am not going to share them here. I don't think any of those theories have anything to do with what a core update is about or what it actually does. I do think that some of those theories may be valid but they are NOT related to the core update and what may have happened to the search results with those theories are unrelated to core updates but may have overlapped with the core updates.

So please be careful when reading these theories and associating them with the core update. I really think they are unrelated and lead you to fishing for the wrong thing.

If you were hit by these core updates, it is about improving your overall site quality over many many baby algorithms or a long period of time.

Tracking Tools:

Here are what the tracking tools are showing in terms of the volatility that this July core update caused in the Google Search results. Like I said, it was most felt on July 2nd and July 9th and maybe yesterday.

Mozcast:

Algoroo:

Accuranker:

RankRanger:

Semrush:

Cognitive SEO:

Advanced Web Rankings:

SERPMetrics:

So check your rankings and see if you got hit by this in a good or bad way between July 1st and July 12th.

Forum discussion at Twitter and WebmasterWorld.