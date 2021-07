Google is testing indenting search results snippets from within the same domain name. So if Google shows two results from domain.com, it will show the first one and then under it, indent it a little under the one above it.

Here is a screenshot of this from Levi Genesove who posted this on Twitter (click to enlarge the image):

I think this is one way to go about showing more than one result from the same site.

