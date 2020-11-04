November 2020 Google Webmaster Report

Last month was pretty busy, we had Google's big Search On 2020 event with BERT going 100%, passage indexing (and all the confusion around it), subtopic indexing and so much more from that event. SEOs during all of this are now waiting for six-months since the last core update.
Google fixed numerous indexing bugs that lingered on for about a month or so. With that Google suspended, temporarily the requested indexing tool, but said it has nothing to do with the indexing issues.
After 10-months, Google has finally updated the search quality raters guidelines. Web stories can now appear on Google Discover. Also a ton of local and SEO tips were published.
Let's not forget the DOJ suing Google over alleged monopolistic practices, Google and Microsoft released earnings and Google released this amazing movie on how search works.
Here is the recap and you can check the October report if you missed that.
The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is in election mode.
Here is the summary of the more important stories over the past 30-days for webmasters and SEOs related to Google:
Google Passage Indexing:
- Google Search Announcements: BERT, Passages & Subtopic Indexing & More
- Google Passage Ranking, It Is Not Passage Indexing
- Google Squashes Myths Around Passage Indexing
- Google: Passage Indexing vs Featured Snippets
- Google On Passage Indexing: It's Not A Core Update, It's Ranking Not Indexing & Don't Optimize For It
- SEOs Waiting For The Next Google Core Update
- Google Search Algorithm Update On October 28th?
- Is There A Google Search Ranking Update Or More Indexing Issues & Fixes?
- Is It Google Search Ranking Updates Or Instability Over Bugs?
- Google: Indexing Issues Resolved, No More Status Updates
- Google: Suspension Of Request Indexing Unrelated To Indexing Bugs
- Will The Request Indexing Feature In Google Search Console Return?
- Google Suspends Request Indexing Feature While It Has Indexing Issues
- Google Backed Up With Getting New Sites Into Google News?
- Google Indexing Bug Progress Report - It's Getting There
- Google Search Console Sends Notifications For Discover Optimization Tips
- Google Search Console Coverage Report Delayed Again
- Google Search Console Data Anomalies With Web Stories
- Google Search Console To Potentially Annotate Reports To Show Indexing Bugs
- Google Updates Search Quality Raters Guidelines On October 14th
- Google Explains How Autocomplete Predictions Work
- Google's Gary Illyes Explains What Caffeine Does
- Google More Comfortable Discussing E-A-T & Its Importance With Health Queries
- Google Talks Rendering, Indexing, SEO & Developer Relations, Conferences & Bitcoin Scams
- Google: Out Of Stock One Of A Kind Product Pages Should Be Archived
- Google: First Indexed Does Not Mean That Content Is Yours
- Google Has A "Stupid" High Limit On Number Of Links On A Page
- Google: Crawling Doesn't Mean Indexing, Indexing Doesn't Mean Ranking
- Google To Stop Supported Data-Vocabulary On January 31, 2021, For Real This Time
- Google Still Supports Data-Vocabulary Four Months After It Was Deprecated
- Google: Translating Content, Don't Forget To Translate Title Tags
- Google Says Links In Commented Out HTML Do Not Impact Ranking
- Google: Slow URLs Can Potentially Impact Ranking Of Other Faster URLs On Your Site
- Google: Mobile-First Indexing Should Be Mobile-Only Indexing
- Google Documents Web Stories Policies, Best Practices & Examples
- Google Discover Traffic Bouncing Back For Some Publishers?
- Google Local & Maps Displays Health & Safety On Search Results
- Google My Business Adds More COVID-19 Health & Safety Checks
- Google Local Wait Times Seems Fixed
- Google Duplex Live For Some Haircut Appointment Bookings
- Live: Google Maps Square Pins For Ads
- Google My Business Online Classes With Zoom Integration
- Google My Business Preview Call History To See Recent Calls From Customers
- Web Stories Now On Google Discover
- Google About This Result: Site Age, Security, Paid Listing Details & More
- Google Search Augmented Reality For Car Manufacturers
- Google Tests Black Search Tools Bar
- Google Tests Bolder Black Border Around Search Bar
- Google Tests Always Open Search Tools Options
- Google Tests Green Bubble Header Display In Search
- Google Tests How To Rich Results Results On Desktop Again
- Coming Soon: Style Your Highlighted Answers From Google Search
- Google Key Moment In This Video With Transcriptions In Google Search
- Google Search Asking Searchers To Leave Online Purchase Reviews
- Google Tests Related Searches At The Top
- Google Search Tests See Results That Mention Filter Box
- Google Tests Bubble Design For Search Tools Bar
- Amazing Google Movie On How Search Works
- Search Revenues: Google 14% Increase & Microsoft Bing 10% Decrease
- DOJ Sues Google Over Monopolistic Actions In Search & Search Advertising
