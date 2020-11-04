November 2020 Google Webmaster Report

Last month was pretty busy, we had Google's big Search On 2020 event with BERT going 100%, passage indexing (and all the confusion around it), subtopic indexing and so much more from that event. SEOs during all of this are now waiting for six-months since the last core update.

Google fixed numerous indexing bugs that lingered on for about a month or so. With that Google suspended, temporarily the requested indexing tool, but said it has nothing to do with the indexing issues.

After 10-months, Google has finally updated the search quality raters guidelines. Web stories can now appear on Google Discover. Also a ton of local and SEO tips were published.

Let's not forget the DOJ suing Google over alleged monopolistic practices, Google and Microsoft released earnings and Google released this amazing movie on how search works.

Here is the recap and you can check the October report if you missed that.

The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is in election mode.

Here is the summary of the more important stories over the past 30-days for webmasters and SEOs related to Google:

Google Passage Indexing:

Other Google Algorithm:Google Indexing Issues:Google Search Console:Google SEO:Google My Business & Local:Google User Interface Tests:Google Misc:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.