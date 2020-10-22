Google Local & Maps Displays Health & Safety On Search Results

Oct 22, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

We now have some folks seeing the health and safety attributes that businesses have been able to add to their Google My Business listings back over a months ago, on the front end of Google's search results Google Maps results.

Lluc Berrio Penycate posted some screen shots of this on Twitter - I did try replicating this but I do not see it myself. Lluc is in Spain, not sure if that is why he sees it?

You can see, it shows under the "About" tab, under a section called "Health and safety." In there there are sections for:

  • Enhanced cleaning
  • Personal protection
  • Physical distancing
  • Minimised contact
  • Increased food safety

Craig Harkins noticed this on desktop a week ago or so and I missed it:

It is very cool to see this show up on the frontend of Google search after all this time collecting the data.

It does look like this is a different form than the simple Google My Business attributes:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google AdSense Vignette Ads Now Supported On Wider Screens
 
blog comments powered by Disqus