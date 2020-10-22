Google Local & Maps Displays Health & Safety On Search Results

We now have some folks seeing the health and safety attributes that businesses have been able to add to their Google My Business listings back over a months ago, on the front end of Google's search results Google Maps results.

Lluc Berrio Penycate posted some screen shots of this on Twitter - I did try replicating this but I do not see it myself. Lluc is in Spain, not sure if that is why he sees it?

You can see, it shows under the "About" tab, under a section called "Health and safety." In there there are sections for:

Enhanced cleaning

Personal protection

Physical distancing

Minimised contact

Increased food safety

Craig Harkins noticed this on desktop a week ago or so and I missed it:

More detail on Health & Safety attributes. The link in green goes to the brand level cleaning standards page with more details. (To @IHG in this example.) pic.twitter.com/sbp4uc0HNx — Craig Harkins (@CraigHarkins) October 15, 2020

It is very cool to see this show up on the frontend of Google search after all this time collecting the data.

It does look like this is a different form than the simple Google My Business attributes:

OK! We are actually having issues with some of our clients. It will not save the attributes. I’m going to post it in the GMB Forum. pic.twitter.com/6DVD2d4sXj — Lluc Berrio Penycate (@Lluc_SEO) October 22, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.