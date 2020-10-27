Google Tests Green Bubble Header Display In Search

You know when Google shows you a colored header background in search for some queries? Well, Google is now testing a different interface for that where the header is a white background but instead Google uses buttons in bubble format that are colored.
Shalom Goodman spotted this and posted a screen shot on Twitter of this in action. Here is that screen shot:
Now, this is what I see (a day later, so ignore the Google Doodle aspect):
I like the bubble buttons versus the solid background color but that is me.
