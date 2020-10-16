Google Tests How To Rich Results Results On Desktop Again

Oct 16, 2020
Google is once again testing how-to schema rich results on the desktop search results again. Brian Freiesleben first noticed this a couple of days ago. Google first tested this for a couple weeks back in late May and then Twitter:

Brodie Clark also noticed it after and posted a screen shot of his own on Twitter:

He also shared that traffic on this is showing up in Search Console:

Glenn Gabe also spotted the traffic starting on October 12th:

They're back, baby!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

