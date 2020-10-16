Google Tests How To Rich Results Results On Desktop Again

Google is once again testing how-to schema rich results on the desktop search results again. Brian Freiesleben first noticed this a couple of days ago. Google first tested this for a couple weeks back in late May and then Twitter:

Brodie Clark also noticed it after and posted a screen shot of his own on Twitter:

He also shared that traffic on this is showing up in Search Console:

A reminder about the filtering we have within GSC to see this type of test. Looking at How-To rich results and desktop only, we can see the date ranges testing matches up to. This was originally a worldwide test on specific dates, so likely the same this time round. pic.twitter.com/S3cPutaHL0 — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) October 14, 2020

Glenn Gabe also spotted the traffic starting on October 12th:

Good catch by Brian. I see that test starting late Monday 10/12 and kicking in stronger on Tuesday. This follows desktop how-to tests in May and June. https://t.co/DHASSoRypH pic.twitter.com/iLDBADhACK — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 15, 2020

