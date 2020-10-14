Google Key Moment In This Video With Transcriptions In Google Search

Google launched key moments about a year ago where it shows "in this video" segments directly in the search results. This lets the searcher skip directly to the section of the video that aims to answer their query. Now Google seems to be testing transcriptions in the video area so you can read the answer and not have to listen to it.

Valentin Pletzer shared a screen shot of this in action on Twitter:

I am able to replicate this on and off for the query [seo tutorial]. So it seems Google is testing this but maybe it is rolling out now.

mobile as well pic.twitter.com/BpeBbw8GBX — Valentin Pletzer (@VorticonCmdr) October 14, 2020

I like that Google is showing transcriptions here, it does make sense.

