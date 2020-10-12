Google My Business Adds More COVID-19 Health & Safety Checks

A month ago, we reported how Google My Business added new health and safety attributes for businesses to add to their local listings. It seems google has been expanding the number of attributes for these businesses.

Previously I saw these options:

Appointment required

Mask required

Staff get temperature checks

Staff wear masks

Temperature check required

Andrew Bullimore noticed more options now and posted them on Twitter. The additional options include:

Safety dividers at checkout

Staff required to disinfect surfaces between visits

Here is his screen shot:

I assume there are more as well but we are not seeing them all.

Forum discussion at Twitter.