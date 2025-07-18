Daily Search Forum Recap: July 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says ranking login pages are a challenge. Google Business Profiles has a new way to check the status of your edits. Google AI Overviews can show up for movie queries. Google Ads is rolling out smart bidding exploration for tROAS. Bing is testing sitelinks with light gray underlines. Google Analytics had a real time reporting bug. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Everything we learned from a week with Apple CarPlay Ultra, Ars Technica

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Agent can control an entire computer and do tasks for you, The Verge

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.