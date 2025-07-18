Daily Search Forum Recap: July 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says ranking login pages are a challenge. Google Business Profiles has a new way to check the status of your edits. Google AI Overviews can show up for movie queries. Google Ads is rolling out smart bidding exploration for tROAS. Bing is testing sitelinks with light gray underlines. Google Analytics had a real time reporting bug. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

