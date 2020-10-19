Google About This Result: Site Age, Security, Paid Listing Details & More

We've seen Google test three dots that can trigger an "about this result" overlay in Google search. But now I was sent how this about this result box can show the first time a site was indexed, if that site is secure, the URL and if the result is an ad or not.

Frank Sandtmann sent me this screen shot, he said the overlay is triggered when you click on the three dots on the snippet and then select about this result.

Here it is zoomed into the box:

Google knows this site was indexed by Google more than 10 years ago. I wonder why it doesn't say the exact date?

I cannot replicate this but Frank also shared this on a People Also Ask box, and what Google shows there:

Here is a GIF of it in action (click to enlarge):

Super interesting, don't you think?

