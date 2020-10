Google has been busy with tests in the past 24-hours or so, here is another. This one is a bold black border around the search bar. Shalom Goodman shared some photos of this in action on Twitter but I cannot replicate it.

Here is his screen shot (click to enlarge):

Compare it with what I see (click to enlarge):

I kind of like the bolder black border around the search bar. But his looks a bit funky. So I wonder what kind of test this is.

Forum discussion at Twitter.