Web Stories Now On Google Discover

This should come as no surprise to anyone and many of us have seen this being tested - Web Stories on Google Discover. Google announced that Web Stories are now available on Google Discover. There is a new "Stories carousel" available in the United States, India and Brazil at the top of Google Discover.

Google said the Web Stories carousel in Discover showcases some of the best visual content from the web. Here is what it looks like:

You all know how Web Stories work, you click on them and slide through them. They were formerly known as AMP Stories. But Google has renamed them to Web Stories and has been pushing them big time across Google - SEOs have been loving them. They are also in image search and supported in Search Console.

Google said "in addition to Discover, we continue to surface more Web Stories across Google Search results globally on mobile." Here are examples showing them in Google Search:

