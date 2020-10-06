Google Indexing Bug Progress Report - It's Getting There

Just to keep you up-to-date on the status of Google's efforts to fix the indexing bugs. Google said last night that it has restored 25% of the URLs impacted by the canonical issue and about 50% of those impacted by the mobile-indexing issue.

Update: we’ve now restored about 25% of the URLs impacted by the canonical issue and about 50% of those impacted by the mobile-indexing issue. We continue to keep reprocessing more. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) October 6, 2020

Compare that to the tweet with the status update from Friday night:

The mobile-indexing issue impacted roughly about 0.2% of our index, beginning in early September but really spiking from around the middle of this week through late yesterday. We’ve since restored about 1/4 of those URLs & keep reprocessing more. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) October 3, 2020

So this is taking a while but it is in progress and happening.

