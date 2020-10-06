Google Indexing Bug Progress Report - It's Getting There

Oct 6, 2020
Just to keep you up-to-date on the status of Google's efforts to fix the indexing bugs. Google said last night that it has restored 25% of the URLs impacted by the canonical issue and about 50% of those impacted by the mobile-indexing issue.

Here is the tweet from last night:

Compare that to the tweet with the status update from Friday night:

So this is taking a while but it is in progress and happening.

For more details on what happened, see this story.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

