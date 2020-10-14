Google Tests Related Searches At The Top

Oct 14, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google seems to be testing placing the related searches feature at the top of the search results page, as opposed to the bottom of the search results page. I received two notifications from, I believe, SEOs based in India, of this yesterday.

Here is a screen shot of this from Shameem Adhikarath on Twitter of this in action:

Bharat Lohakare also shared a couple screen shots with me earlier:

I cannot replicate this and I am not sure I like these at the top.

