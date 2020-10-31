Amazing Google Movie On How Search Works

It is Saturday night and I am just about done watching a new movie Google released a couple of weeks ago about how Google Search works. The video is named "Trillions of Questions, No Easy Answers: A (home) movie about how Google Search works."

I highly recommend you watch it, maybe even with your family. Here it is:

It goes through so many of the challenges in Search that we have covered over the years here. From UI, rankings, data centers, spam, quality raters, evaluations, E-A-T, testing, misinformation, BERT/machine learning and so much more. It has some of the most high level Googlers in this movie as well as some normal Googlers.

Some of the Google employees in this movie include Ben Gomes, Pandu Nayak, Cathy Edwards, David Bez, Urs Hölzle, Jeff Dean, Paul Haahr and so many more.

John Mueller of Google notified me of this:

Reached the failed queries part ... https://t.co/UumkFKv4RL (ca 27:50) - I'm surprised I don't remember more of those from Twitter. Barry, are these new? — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) October 30, 2020

