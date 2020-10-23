Google: Translating Content, Don't Forget To Translate Title Tags

Danny Sullivan from Google issued a PSA yesterday afternoon saying that if you translate your content on your web pages, do not forget to also translate the title tags as well. In addition, do not forge to translate the meta tags, structured data and other parameters.

Danny posted this on Twitter adding that if you do not translate those, Google may show the English or original language and not translate it on your behalf. "Otherwise, Google (& probably others) will show the original untranslated titles for your listings," Danny Sullivan wrote.

Here is the PSA on Twitter:

If you feel your URLs should have words in them for whatever reasons, such as to help users and so on, then yes, I would think it makes sense you translate those as well. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) October 22, 2020

I guess Google and friends have noticed this as a wider issue?

