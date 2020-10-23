Google: Translating Content, Don't Forget To Translate Title Tags

Oct 23, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

Danny Sullivan from Google issued a PSA yesterday afternoon saying that if you translate your content on your web pages, do not forget to also translate the title tags as well. In addition, do not forge to translate the meta tags, structured data and other parameters.

Danny posted this on Twitter adding that if you do not translate those, Google may show the English or original language and not translate it on your behalf. "Otherwise, Google (& probably others) will show the original untranslated titles for your listings," Danny Sullivan wrote.

Here is the PSA on Twitter:

click for full size

I guess Google and friends have noticed this as a wider issue?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: GoogleBot To Help Chrome Detect & Block Abusive Notifications
 
blog comments powered by Disqus