Google Search Asking Searchers To Leave Online Purchase Reviews

It is not uncommon for Google to ask searchers to leave reviews or rate the search results here and there. But here might be a new one. Google thinks a searcher purchased at a specific retailer and when that searcher does a search for the brand, Google asked the searcher "have you made an online purchase from ae.com before?"

Google is asking this searcher to "help others shop by writing a review."

Google knows this searcher clicked from Google's search results to ae.com before and is pushing the individual to leave a review.

James Patterson shared a screen shot of this in action on Twitter:

This does not surprise me but I'd expect you to see this more often over the coming months.

Sharing the rest of the experience, 1/3 pic.twitter.com/50CKwgllbD — J. James Patterson (@JJPattersonSEO) October 14, 2020

