Google Tests Always Open Search Tools Options

Google Search has a "tools" feature that when you do a search and you want to filter the search results by more options, like time or type of result, you can just click on "tools" to show the filter options. Well, Google is testing removing the requirement to click on the "tools" to toggle on these options.

Instead, Google is testing showing the filters immediately without you having to click on the "tools" link.

I cannot replicate this but Raman posted a screen shot of this in action on Twitter.

Here is the test, where the "tools" button is missing and it just shows the filters by default:

Here is what we all see, the "tools" button:

Small but big difference, I would think.

Forum discussion at Twitter.