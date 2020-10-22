Google: Crawling Doesn't Mean Indexing, Indexing Doesn't Mean Ranking

Oct 22, 2020
This is probably SEO 101 but often even those who do SEO every day, they are so in the weeds that the basics kind of slip away. Martin Splitt of Google summed it up by saying just because Google may crawl a page, it does not mean that page will be in Google's index. Also just because a page is in its index, it does not mean it will rank in Google Search.

He also framed it like this just before:

Why did he say it? Well, just because Google can crawl a link in commented out HTML code, it doesn't mean it will index or rank that link.

