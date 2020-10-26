Google Local Wait Times Seems Fixed

A couple of weeks ago we reported how the wait times that Google displayed in the local and maps results for restaurants were wrong. It showed long wait times for places that had zero wait time. Now, it seems to be resolved.

Google is now showing that there are little to no wait times at these restaurants, which is accurate because few people are actually going to restaurants these days compared to pre-COVID.

Mike Blumenthal posted about this on Twitter and said "Google My Business seems to have fixed the craziness with restaurant wait times. I checked some egregious examples and they seem ok now." Here is a screen shot of what he sees now for a restaurant that showed long wait times prior:

You can see that it is normally busy at that time but it is not busy at all in the "live" report.

Others have confirmed the same thing in the Google My Business Help thread. One said "I just noticed that Google corrected the wait time in the popular times chart! I checked our coffee shop and a few other restaurants that had this issue and now they all show “no wait”!" Another said "It looks like Google has fixed the issue for my Google search wait times. Hoping this is true for you folks as well. Stay strong! We got this!"

