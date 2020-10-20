Google: Indexing Issues Resolved, No More Status Updates

Oct 20, 2020 • 8:16 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google said last night that the indexing issues are essentially fully resolved outside of some edge cases. Google said 99% of the indexing issues were resolved as of Wednesday, October 14, 2020. There are some edge cases that will be resolved within "a week or two," Google said.

Here is the tweet:

I am not going to go through all the issues again, I wrote it up in detail over here - so read it there. But we knew there were weird issues with indexing and how Google handled canonicals in September and Google did admit it and worked to fix it. It took a while and it is not yet fully resolved (i.e. the edge cases) but it should be mostly resolved now.

Here is Google's communication on this matter:

And then that final update posted above.

It seems like most SEOs do feel the indexing issues are resolved for them but there are some complaints, as always around indexing.

The ongoing SEO forum threads seem relatively calm about indexing issues right now.

I wonder how much loss revenue and business this caused for some businesses. We literally reported these issues back on September 23rd and Google said the issues started in early September. That is over a month of issues...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: First Indexed Does Not Mean That Content Is Yours
 
blog comments powered by Disqus